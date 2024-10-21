US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in Ukraine amid escalating tensions

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 21 : US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia, reaffirming America's commitment to Ukraine's security.

During his visit, Austin will engage in high-level talks with Ukrainian leaders, focusing on bolstering security assistance.

Sharing a post on X, Austin wrote, "I'm back in Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defense, demonstrating that the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine."

I’m back in Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defense, demonstrating that the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/0gCwAqqEpK— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 21, 2024

The Pentagon in a statement said, "Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrived in Ukraine today to meet with Ukrainian leaders and reiterate the support of the United States for Ukraine's fight for freedom. This is the Secretary's fourth visit to Ukraine as Secretary of Defense."

The statement further said that during his engagements, the Secretary will meet with Ukrainian leadership and underscore the US commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression on the battlefield.

"At the conclusion of his visit, the Secretary will deliver a speech that will highlight how Ukraine has skillfully fought back against Putin's war of choice, US commitment to ensuring Ukraine's armed forces have the battlefield capabilities they need, and why Ukraine's fight matters for US security," the release added.

Notably, the visit comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concerns about the growing "malign" alliance between Russia and North Korea, which could potentially escalate the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "A new threat has emerged - the malign alliance between Russia and North Korea. I am grateful to the leaders and representatives of nations who refuse to turn a blind eye and speak openly about this dangerous collaboration aimed at increasing the scale of the war. About the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia. About how Russia might repay Pyongyang for this assistance."

He further revealed that North Korea is supplying military personnel to Russia and stressed that the Ukrainian government expects a "fair response" from its international partners to address this escalating threat.

"Unfortunately, the instability and threats could increase significantly once North Korea learns the tactics of modern warfare. We have clear data showing that people are being supplied to Russia from North Korea, and these are not just workers for production, but also military personnel. We expect a proper and fair response from our partners on this matter," Zelenskyy said.

Citing South Korea's National Intelligence Service, CNN on Saturday reported that North Korea has sent 1,500 soldiers to Russia for training, marking its first military involvement in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

South Korea's spy agency revealed that these special forces fighters travelled on seven Russian ships, and notably, had been personally inspected by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as per the agency's statment.

Further, the agency stated, "Large Russian transport aircraft have also been frequently travelling between Vladivostok and Pyongyang."One of the three pictures that South Korea's intelligence agency disclosed as evidence of North Korea's troop deployment to Russia was captured by a satellite that the South has been operating, a government source had said on Saturday, according to Yonhap.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor