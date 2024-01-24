US: Delta Boeing plane loses wheel before takeoff at Atlanta Airport

Atlanta (Georgia) [US], January 24 : A Delta Air Lines Boeing plane lost a nose wheel before it took off Saturday from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, United States, as reported by The Hill.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that the Boeing 757 plane lost its nose wheel as it was preparing for takeoff just after 11 am to head to Bogota, Colombia.

Following the incident, all passengers were deplaned and bused back to the terminal, the spokesperson added.

Moreover, according to the spokesperson, the FAA will be investigating the incident, The Hill reported.

A Delta spokesperson highlighted that the nose gear tyre "came loose from the landing gear," adding that the company apologises "to our customers for the inconvenience."

This comes as Boeing is also facing questions over a door plug that blew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, promoting the plane to conduct an emergency landing.

This also resulted in an investigation by the FAA and the National Safety Transportation Board, according to The Hill.

Moreover, the FAA later grounded 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft so they could undergo inspection.

Last summer, a Delta Boeing 737 plane's left main gear tires blew and caught fire while landing at the Atlanta airport.

The airline further said that, at the time, 190 passengers needed to be evacuated using emergency slides and at least one customer was injured during the incident, as reported by The Hill.

