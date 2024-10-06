US: Democrat VP nominee Tim Walz to sit down for interview with Fox News

New York [US], October 6 : Minnesota Governor and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate, Tim Walz, would sit down with Fox News on Sunday for his first solo interview, The Hill reported.

This comes after the Democratic leader was coming under the radar for not having enough public appearances with the US elections just a month away.

Journalist Shannon Bream would ask Walz on issues of importance to the American voters which includes a discussion on the recently held vice presidential debate between him and Republican Party's nominee JD Vance.

JD Vance and Tim Walz are the vice presidential candidates of Republican and Democratic parties respectively. The two also faced off in the first vice presidential debate last week.

Notably, questions had been raised over the absence of the vice presidential nominees from media debates.

Tim Walz has made a positive first impression as vice presidential candidate. A Washington Post poll found out that 32 per cent of Americans held a favorable impression of Vance.

A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 39 per cent are favorable and 30 percent are unfavorable of Walz, giving him a net positive rating of nine points. On the other hand, 32 per cent have a favorable impression of his Republican rival, JD Vance and 42 per cent find him unfavorable, a net favorability rating of -10 points.

It's still early for both Vance and Walz, with more than one-quarter of Americans saying they don't have an opinion of each. The two candidates agreed this week to face off in a debate on Oct. 1.Within their parties, both men are well-liked. Vance's net favorability among Republicans is +55 and Walz's is an even higher +72 among Democrats, The Washington Post reported.

The 60 year old governor was first elected to the office of Governor in 2018 and won re-election in 2022. Some of his accomplishments include providing universal free school meals for students, protecting reproductive freedom, and cutting taxes for the middle class.

According to CNN, Walz, a former educator and second-term governor, is also the chair of the Democratic Governors Association. Before becoming governor, Walz served 12 years in Congress, representing a conservative-leaning rural district that has been predominantly Republican.

Walz spent more than two decades in the Army National Guard, which included a deployment overseas after the 9/11 attacks, working as an educator and coach, before shockingly defeating a six-term Republican incumbent congressman in 2006, a wave year for Democrats, CNN reported.

During a campaign event at Ohio, Walz attacked his Republican rival, JD Vance, saying that the Ohio Senator does not reflect the "integrity" of the people in the state.

Urging voters to elect Kamala Harris as the next US President, Walz highlighted that Trump and Vance are amplifying 'false claims' that are endangering the lives of Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio eating residents' pets.

The Minnesota Governor has often come under limelight for mis-speaking statements regarding China and his military posting, the latter being highlighted in his first televised interview alongside VP Harris earlier in August this year.

Walz also received criticism after he faced off with JD Vance, with observers saying he came off as less polished than his counterpart.

The Fox News interview would give the Democratic vice presidential candidate to reclaim himself on various issues and also publicize the issues Democratic Party stands for during the US Presidential elections slated for November 5 later this year.

