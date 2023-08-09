US deploys more than 3K sailors, Marines to Middle East following Iran’s targeting of ships

Washington [US], August 9 : More than 3000 US Navy sailors and Marines arrived in the Middle East following a call by the Department of Defense for additional troops after alleged "recent attempts by Iran to seize commercial ships in the CENTCOM area of operations," Fox News reported.

The forces from the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) arrived in the Middle East on Sunday, according to US Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM).

"Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 50) and dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) entered the Red Sea after transiting from the Mediterranean Sea through the Suez Canal. Bataan ARG/26th MEU units bring to the region additional aviation and naval assets, as well as more US Marines and Sailors, providing greater flexibility and maritime capability to US 5th Fleet," CENTCOM said in a statement, reported Fox News.

"An amphibious assault ship can carry more than two dozen rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, including MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft and AV-8B Harrier attack jets in addition to several amphibious landing craft," the statement added.

"A dock landing ship also supports operations for various rotary-wing aircraft, tactical vehicles and amphibious landing craft," it added, according to Fox News.

The Navy said the Bataan ARG departed Norfolk on July 10 while the 26th MEU, which is based in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, "is capable of conducting amphibious missions, crisis response," and "designated special operations", among other abilities.

On July 20, CENTCOM said "in response to recent attempts by Iran to seize commercial ships in the CENTCOM area of operations, the Secretary of Defense has ordered the deployment of an Amphibious Readiness Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) into the CENTCOM area of responsibility".

"In the past two years, Iran has attacked, seized, or attempted seizure of nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels in the CENTCOM area of operations," CENTCOM added at the time, according to Fox News.

On July 26, American F-35 fighter jets arrived in the Middle East to beef up deterrence against Iran amid a string of ship seizures in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Air Force had announced that a squadron of US Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs arrived in the US Central Command Area of Responsibility, augmenting A-10s and F-16s that are already in the region patrolling the Strait of Hormuz.

This came after multiple attempts by Iran earlier this month to seize oil tankers near the strait, prompting a response by the US Navy, Fox News reported.

"The Iranian navy did make attempts to seize commercial tankers lawfully transiting international waters," Cmdr. Tim Hawkins, spokesman for the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, said in a statement at the time, adding, "The US Navy responded immediately and prevented those seizures."

According to the Air Force press release, the F-35 will deliver "increased capacity" to the region and "allow the US to fly in contested airspace across the theatre if required".

The fighters will also be available to help in Syria during ongoing operations against the Islamic State.

"This deployment demonstrates the US' commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region, through maritime support and support to the coalition’s enduring mission to defeat ISIS in Syria," the Air Force said.

