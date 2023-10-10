US directs navy aircrafts towards Eastern Mediterranean amid Israel Hamas war

Washington, DC [US], October 10 : In wake of the Hamas attack on Israel, the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin ordered movement of US navy aircraft carriers to the Eastern Mediterranean and said that the United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources.

In an official press release from US Department of Defence, he said, "I have directed the movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean. This includes the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80). We have also taken steps to augment U.S. Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region. The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required."

The release added, "The United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions. The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days."

the US Defence secretary also condemned the Hamas terror attack on Israel saying that he is continuously communicating with Israeli counterpart and assured full support to secure lives of citizens.

He added, "Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the materiel support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States' ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people. My team and I will continue to be in close contact with our Israeli counterparts to ensure they have what they need to protect their citizens and defend themselves against these heinous terrorist attacks."

At least 900 Israelis have, so far, perished, in the Hamas attacks while over 2,616 were injured, according to latest reports.In a war update shared by Israel Defence forces (IDF) on X, the IDF said that about 30 hostages have been held by Hamas in Gaza in the ongoing conflict.

It also stated that about 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza on Israel after which the Israeli defence forces struck 1290 Hamas targets in Gaza.

The Israeli Air Force continues to extensively attack many targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.An IDF Spokesperson has confirmed 123 soldiers have been killed in the fighting, and 50 families have been informed that a relative was kidnapped by Hamas.

As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops in the last 48 hours. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed about the mobilisation and said the IDF "has never mobilized so many reservists so quickly 300,000 reservists in 48 hours."

This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, Times of Israel reported.

On Tuesday the Israel Defense Forces said it they had regained control over the border with the Gaza Strip , 72 hours after Hamas terrorists blew through sections of the barrier and launched an invasion that saw over 1,000 Israelis slaughtered or kidnapped, the Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli Air Force on Tuesday continued to attack targets of Hamas in the Gaza Strip with great intensity. According to its official handle on X the IAf said that fighter jets of the Air Force attacked a military compound and a weapons warehouse. A combat management room in Western Jabaliya was also attacked which was used by Hamas to direct terror against Israel.

