US Dy Secy Richard Verma's India visit explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation, ensure free Indo-Pacific

Washington DC [US], February 23 : During his three-day visit to India, US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma held meetings with many senior Indian officials and explored opportunities to strengthen India-US cooperation as well as work towards ensuring a free, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Verma was on India visit from February 19 to 21. He met with senior Indian officials in New Delhi to "advance the US-Indian global strategic partnership," US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said in a statement.

During his visit, Verma held meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.

"The meetings explored opportunities to strengthen US-India cooperation and people-to-people ties to ensure a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Miller stated.

The Deputy Secretary also met with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, to discuss further expanding trade and economic ties between New Delhi and Washington.

Verma and Indian officials further emphasised the benefits of a close partnership in addressing global security challenges, the statement added.

On February 20, the US Deputy Secretary participated at the INDUS-X Summit 2024. Addressing the event, he said there is a transformational period in US-India ties, and the two countries are more "closely aligned than ever before."

"We are in a transformational period in US-India ties. I have been privileged and honoured to be working on this relationship for quite a while. And when I think about what we're doing today, the progress that we're making in all areas," Verma said during the summit.

"When I look at the joint statement that was signed between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden for the state visit last summer, I have never seen a more detailed and consequential pathway for our two countries," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor