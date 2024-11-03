US Election 2024: Kamala Harris Will 'Lead the World and Make a Huge Difference, Says Campaign Member Ajay Bhutoria

Ajay Bhutoria, a member of the National Finance Committee for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, expressed optimism about the campaign's momentum, citing enthusiastic support from diverse communities across the United States. With just three days remaining until the election, Bhutoria noted that grassroots volunteers are making significant strides, knocking on 2,000 doors every minute in key battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In an interview with ANI, Bhutoria highlighted the enthusiastic atmosphere surrounding Harris’ campaign, stating, "There is huge enthusiasm around the country, especially in the battleground states to vote for Kamala Harris... She will lead the world and make a significant difference." He emphasized that the Democratic Party's early investments in building a robust ground team, with over 400 offices in battleground states, have contributed to this momentum.

Bhutoria pointed out the coalition of diverse communities rallying behind Harris, including African-Americans, women, small business owners, Indian-Americans, and various religious groups. He remarked, "The Democratic Party is a coalition of diverse communities across the US... African-American community members are voting strongly for Kamala Harris, women voters are voting for her, and small businesses support her as well."

He further elaborated on the Indian-American community's interest in Harris, focusing on critical issues such as immigration reform, the green card backlog, economic opportunities, and healthcare. Bhutoria noted that under the Biden-Harris administration, the US-India partnership has strengthened in several areas, including defense, healthcare, and innovation.

As the US presidential elections approach on November 5, Harris stands as the Democratic candidate against Republican Donald Trump. Although she could potentially become the first Indian-American president, a recent survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace indicates that she may receive fewer votes from the Indian-American community than President Biden did in 2020.