United States Charge d' Affaires to India, Elizabeth Jones on Tuesday visited the Paigah Tombs Complex in Hyderabad and announced a USD 250,000 project to support the conservation and restoration of its six tombs constructed in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Elizabeth Jones said the US is "honoured" to be part of Telangana's efforts to conserve these magnificent monuments. She stated the restoration of Paigah Tombs is Fifth Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation project implemented by the US Consulate General in Hyderabad. She expressed gratitude to the Aga Khan Trust for Culture for its efforts in Telangana and across India.

"Throughout India, a total of 23 Ambassadors funds for cultural preservation projects have been implemented representing a cultural investment over the past 20 years of USD 2 million to the floor to sporting more such projects in Hyderabad and in the region, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Elizabeth Jones said that the US by supporting the preservation of culture demonstrates its respect for other cultures and people. She expressed gratitude to the Telangana government for its support for the project.

Highlighting the US contribution to the restoration of monuments, "Preserving cultural landmarks such as this is a benefit to all humanities. By ensuring that history, art, and architecture are not lost in time, we make it possible for future generations to be able to experience the same wonder and awe that we are experiencing here today. I want to thank the government of Telangana for its support for this project and for all of your work, all of its work with us to make this project a success."

US Consulate General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson tweeted, "Today Ambassador Jones announced a U.S. government-funded project to support conservation and restoration at the historic Paigah Tombs. Funded by the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, it's our fifth such project in #Hyderabad. #CDAJonesInHyd."

Meanwhile, Ratish Nanda, Chief Executive Officer, Aga Khan Trust, called the Paigah Tombs one of the most significant sites in India. He stressed that work will be carried out slowly as the work is "intricate." He further said, "The site will be one of the important sites of Hyderabad after the completion of work.

"Paigah Tombs Complex is a protected complex of the Department of Archaeology, Government of Telangana. About two to three years back, the government of Telangana had given the responsibility to Aga Khan Trust for the conservation of the Complex. The work was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Ratish Nanda said.

He added, "Today, American Ambassador Elizabeth Jones pledged the US Ambassadors fund for cultural preservation for the conservation of the six most important monuments. The conservation of the tombs will take 2-2.5 years."

( With inputs from ANI )

