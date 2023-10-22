US envoy Eric Garcetti visits Durga puja pandal in Delhi, perfoms dhunuchi naach

New Delhi [India], October 22 : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited the Durga Puja pandal in Delhi's CR Park. He was given a traditional welcome at the pandal with aarti and tilak on the forehead.

Taking to X, the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti shared glimpses of his visit to the pandal in CR Park. At the pandal, Garcetti performed aarti and performed dhunuchi naach with people.

He watched children perform on stage and even clicked pictures with people at the pandal. During his pandal visit, Garcetti also tried jhal muri, biryani, puri and fish as well as sweets.

While sharing the video on X, Eric Garcetti stated, "Shubho Pujo, everyone! I had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park in Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities and of course, tasting some amazing Pujo food! As I continue to experience different celebrations across India, I remain in awe of @IncredibleIndia 's amazing cultural diversity."

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and celebrates her victory over Mahishasura. During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings.

There are nine manifestations of Goddess Durga that are worshipped on each day of Navratri. People observe ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each Goddess, wear new clothes. offer bhog and clean their homes in these nine days.

On October 19, Eric Garcetti on Thursday travelled in the Delhi Metro and interacted with passengers on board. He said he had a great time riding the Delhi metro for the first time and meeting fellow passengers.

"Wow! Delhi Metro, you make travelling so easy! I had a great time riding the Delhi metro for the first time and meeting fellow passengers. A shout out to the well-maintained, efficient, and green public transport system that is among the best in the world!" Garcetti wrote on X.

Earlier in September, Eric Garcetti said India has demonstrated the most successful G20 ever.

While addressing the 20th Indo-US Economic Summit "Sharing ideas & Potential for sustainable partnership between India and the US for the next 25 years" organized by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Garcetti said, "India's marvellous growth, its rapid rise, its leadership in the world today has demonstrated the most successful G20 we have ever seen."

While speaking on India-US ties, he said: "The goal that we should be establishing, I think, together, is, how can we be more ambitious. Not just settle for another deal, not just settle for, as we've done just in the last few months, bringing down the retaliatory tariffs and the trade disputes between our countries. That's not good enough. I think we need to close our eyes and dream of what this relationship can be like even more than we would imagine today."

