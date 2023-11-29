US Envoy to India eric Garcetti inaugurates "Hump World War-II' museum in Arunachal Pradesh

Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 29 : The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 'Hump World War- II' museum at Pasighat in East Siang district on Wednesday.

On arrival in the state the US Amabassador posted on X saying, "Hello Arunachal Pradesh! Excited for my first trip here, and am captivated by the warmth of the people. The landscapes in Pasighat are stunning! #USIndiaTogether."

The 'Hump World War- II' museum is a unique museum set-up to house remains of an American aircraft that was came down in Arunchal during the second world war. During World War II, the United States flew supplies over the Himalayas, on a route known as 'The Hump' because of the altitude of the Eastern Himalaya. Some of their aircraft went missing here and were never found in the remote jungles and mountains.

The Hump route traverses regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tibet, Yunnan and Myanmar, and it is estimated that nearly 650 aircraft crashed in these areas during World War II due to the extreme flying conditions. The museum's name pays tribute to the Hump operation, one of the most remarkable feats of aviation history during the Second World War.

Earlier welcoming the US envoy to the state, Arunchal CM Pema Khandu posted on X, "Heading towards the oldest town of Arunachal Pradesh - Pasighat. Today I will be attending the inauguration of the 'Hump World War- II' museum at Pasighat in East Siang district along with US Ambassador to India HE Eric Garcetti. The unique museum will be showcasing the remnants of aircrafts that went missing during World War II in Arunachal Pradesh."

Additionally, Arunachal Pradesh CM interacted with the Adi tribe women and said, "Adi tribe women in their traditional attires, epitomising grace and timeless beauty at the scenic location of Abor Country River Camp in #Pasighat."

