US envoy will return with Russia-Ukraine peace framework from Moscow, says Rubio

Washington [US], August 7 : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) said that US special envoy Steve Witkoff will return from Moscow with a framework for peace between Russia and Ukraine, The Hill reported.

"The specific timing of it is not discussed," Rubio told Larry Kudlow during an appearance on Fox Business Channel, as quoted by The Hill.

"I think what we have is a better understanding of the conditions under which Russia would be prepared to end the war. We now have to compare that to what the Ukrainians and our European allies, but the Ukrainians primarily, of course, are willing to accept," he added.

According to The Hill, Witkoff has been gathering information from ongoing talks in Moscow, even as the Kremlin continues its offensive on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

"I think for the first time, perhaps since this administration began, we have some concrete examples of the kinds of things that Russia would ask for in order to end the war. We haven't had much of that to this point," Rubio said, as reported by The Hill.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "great progress" was made during a meeting between his Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in an effort to to reach a peace deal with Ukraine.

"My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Witkoff met Putin for about three hours on Wednesday in an effort to break the deadlock in the more than three-year war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera.

