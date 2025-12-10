US expands online presence checks for H-1B visa applicants

New Delhi [India], December 10 : The United States has expanded its review of social media and online presence to cover all H-1B speciality occupation workers and their H-4 dependents, the US Embassy in India said on Wednesday. The move comes as several applicants in India received emails informing them that their visa appointments had been rescheduled.

In a statement, a US Embassy spokesperson explained that the Department of State already conducts online presence checks for student and exchange visitor visa categories such as F, M, and J. Starting December 15, this review will also include H-1B and H-4 applicants.

This came after the Trump administration's recent move to make social media screening mandatory for all H-1B and H-4 applicants. This decision has added fresh uncertainty for thousands of workers and families.

"The Department of State conducts thorough vetting of all visa applicants, including an online presence review of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant classifications. Beginning December 15, we are expanding the online presence review to all speciality occupation temporary worker (H-1B) visa applicants and their dependents in the H-4 visa classification," the spokesperson said.

The embassy noted that each case undergoes a detailed security review.

"In every visa case, we will take the time necessary to ensure an applicant does not pose a risk to the safety and security of the United States and that he or she has credibly established his or her eligibility for the visa sought, including that the applicant intends to engage in activities consistent with the terms of admission," the statement added.

The spokesperson further said that the Department of State "regularly shifts appointments as needed to match resource availability" and directly informs affected applicants of any changes.

The clarification followed a public advisory issued by Mission India on X on Tuesday, warning applicants not to attend their earlier appointment dates.

"ATTENTION VISA APPLICANTS - If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date. Arriving on your previously scheduled appointment date will result in your being denied admittance to the Embassy or Consulate," the mission posted.

Earlier this month, the State Department announced it would begin social media screening for all H-1B applicants and their dependent family members. Officials described the online review as part of the Trump administration's broader efforts to detect misuse of foreign-worker visas. In September, the US also introduced a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B filings.

"As of December 15, the Department will expand the requirement that an online presence review be conducted for all H-1B applicants and their dependents, in addition to the students and exchange visitors already subject to this review. To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for H-1B and their dependents (H-4), F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to 'public'," the State Department had said earlier.

"Every visa adjudication is a national security decision. The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission," the announcement added.

In the same notification, the department also said, "The State Department uses all available information in visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security or public safety."

