US express its support to Canada in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder probe

Amidst the India-Canada diplomatic tensions, the United States came out in support of Canada's ongoing investigation into murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. U.S representative US congressman Jim Coasta expressed ‘deep concerns’ over accusations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Khalistani terrorist in British Columbia in June. I am very concerned about reports that Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Niijar was assassinated, and I have requested an official briefing as a member of the House Foreign Affairs committee. We must fully investigate this crime to determine who should be held accountable said Jim on X

Tensions escalated between India-Canada relations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government was behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18 this year.India firmly rebuffed these allegations, dismissing them as "baseless" and "politically motivated."The issue has been garnering wide spread media attention ever since the controversy has erupted.