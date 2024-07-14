US: FBI to lead investigation in Donald Trump rally shooting

Washington, DC [US], July 14 : The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading the investigation into the shooting incident at former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania's Butler on Saturday (local time).

In a statement, the FBI said that the special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately and will include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians.

The FBI stated that they will continue to support this probe with all the resources of the investigation agency. It also asked people to inform them if they had any information regarding the incident.

In a statement shared on X, the FBI stated, "The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania."

"Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians. We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the US Secret Service and state and local law enforcement. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call our tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI," it added.

Donald Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage, The Hill reported.

The Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face. He raised his fist towards the crowd as he was escorted away by law enforcement personnel.

According to the US Secret Service's statement, one spectator was killed and another was critically injured and the incident is being investigated. The US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now dead. Hours after the shooting, Donald Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear.

Hours after the shooting, Donald Trump's campaign senior advisers, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, said that the former US President is "doing well" and is looking forward to being in Milwaukee to attend the Republican convention.

The convention is set to begin on Monday and Trump is scheduled to formally accept his party's nomination and deliver remarks on Thursday night, The Hill reported.

In a statement, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said, "As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action."

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again," they added.

Earlier, Donald Trump, in his first account of being shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania, said that the bullet fired at him "pierced" the upper part of his right ear. He also expressed gratitude to the the US Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Pennsylvania's Butler. He also offered condolences to the family of a person who was killed at the rally and the person who was injured.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA," he added.

Speaking to CBS News, law enforcement sources said that the suspect was shooting with an AR-style rifle from a distance of 200-300 feet. According to law enforcement sources, the gunman was on top of a shed outside the security perimeter set up by the Secret Service.

Speaking to CBS News, US Representative Mike Kelley of Pennsylvania said, "I believe a lady who was next to me was hit, other people were hit." Kelley was standing backstage as he watched Trump speak at the rally in Pennsylvania.

US President Joe Biden condemned the violent attack on Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (local time), saying that "there is no place in America for this kind of violence."

Speaking from Delaware, Biden described the attack as "sick" and emphasised the need for unity to prevent such incidents."It's sick; it's one of the reasons we have to unite this country," he continued, adding, "We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this; we cannot condone this."

