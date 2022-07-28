US Fed tries to control inflation genie with a 75 bps rate hike

Washington D.C., July 28 Expectedly, the US Federal Reserve jacked up its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points in an effort to tamp down the bristling inflation genie virtually bursting out of the bottle.

The spike in inflation, highest since the 1980s, with "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs against a backdrop ahead of a decelerating economy.

The Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 percentage point, same as that in June.

"The labor market is extremely tight, and inflation is too high," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference, explaining the unusually large hike.

"Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures," the Federal Open Market Committee said on Wednesday as it lifted the policy rate to a range between 2.25 and 2.50 per cent in a unanimous vote.

Even as employment gains have remained "robust," the Fed noted in the new policy statement that "recent indicators of spending and production have softened," an affirmation to the fact that the aggressive rate hikes they have put in place since March are beginning to bite.

The latest hike comes on the back of a 75-basis-point rate hike in June and smaller bites in May and March, the Fed has now raised its policy rate by a total of 225 basis points in 2022 as it battles a 1980s-level breakout of inflation with 1980s-style monetary policy.

