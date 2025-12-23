US firms maintain long-term bet on Bangladesh: Keshap

Washington, Dec 23 American companies operating in Bangladesh continue to take a long-term view of the country’s economic prospects, even as it approaches national elections, Atul Keshap said in his capacity as President of the US-Bangladesh Business Council.

“Bangladesh is going into an election in the next couple of months, and we wish them well with that,” Keshap said, stressing that the process was “a matter for the people of Bangladesh to decide.”

Speaking on behalf of American businesses, he said US companies had long supported Bangladesh’s economic development. “American companies have always had a long-term perspective on Bangladesh,” he told IANS, adding that decades of growth had “helped lift many millions of people out of poverty.”

Keshap said US investors hoped that momentum would continue. “We hope that economic growth continues and that there is a brighter and more prosperous future for the people of Bangladesh,” he said.

He said Bangladesh’s attractiveness as an investment destination remained important. “We hope that Bangladesh can remain a good destination for American investment,” he said, noting that such investment helps strengthen the country’s economic capabilities.

Addressing the impact of recent turbulence, Keshap said US companies had remained committed. “Many have been there for several decades,” he said, citing their role in expanding manufacturing, textiles, energy and the digital economy.

That commitment, he said, would continue. “That commitment will remain,” he said, while acknowledging that predictability was critical for business and capital flows. “Companies and capital always wanna be where things are predictable,” he said.

Keshap said American businesses wished for stability, prosperity, and a successful election process in Bangladesh. “We wish only stability, happiness, and prosperity for the people of Bangladesh,” he said.

Bangladesh has been one of South Asia’s notable growth stories, driven by export-led manufacturing and steady economic expansion.

US companies have played a sustained role in the country’s development, often emphasising long-term engagement over short-term volatility.

