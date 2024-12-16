US Garbage Truck Blast Video: Three Injured in CNG Vehicle Explosion in Illinois

Two local police officers and one firefighter were injured after a garbage truck exploded in the US state of Illinois on Friday, December 13. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

According to the media reports, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon near Arlington Heights in Illinois due to fire in the loaded garbage, the CNG-based truck blasted as a result two officers and a fire bridge personnel were received injuries.

Garbage Truck Blast in Illinois

🚨#WATCH: Wild footage from a police body camera captured the moment a garbage truck exploded

The truck's debris spread across the area after the blast, leading to panic among the residents. The police released a video that went viral. The footage shows smoke coming out from a vehicle, and suddenly, within a millisecond, a blast took place in a garbage-picking truck near a house. Fire and debris from the exploded truck were seen flying in the air with a loud sound.

It has also been reported that the blast was so great that car window panes of nearby vehicles and cars were shattered. Sections of roofs and facade plaster fell from nearby houses, and windows shattered in many buildings. Police said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.