US: George Soros conferred America's highest civilian honour by President Biden; Musk calls it "travesty"

Washington DC [US], January 4 : US President Joe Biden announced the list of recipients of the US Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday. Among the 19 names ranging across the world of politics, sports, philanthropy, included the name of entrepreneur George Soros.

In a press statement issued by the White House on the award recipients, George Soros was described as "an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations".

"Through his (Soros) network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice," the statement added.

Other major award recipients are former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, footballer Lionel Messi, actors Denzel Washington and Michael J Fox. David Rubenstein, George W Romney and William Sanford Nye are also in the list.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO and President-elect Donald Trump's close aide, Elon Musk slammed the decision to award George Soros and called it a "travesty."

"A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom," Musk stated in a post on X.

A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom https://t.co/LGvGe8kqKE— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is America's highest civilian honour which, as per the White House is "presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors".

"President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world," the statement added.

The White House announced that the awards will be presented at the White House on January 4, 2025.

Other recipients of the award include, William Sanford Nye, for his "dedication to science education continues through his work as CEO of the Planetary Society and as a vocal advocate for space exploration and environmental stewardship".

Chairman and President of American Motors Corporation, George Romney is being posthumously awarded and David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group, where he built one of the most successful global investment firms, renowned for his philanthropy and generous support for the restoration of historic landmarks and the country's cultural institutions, the White House noted.

