US: House passes USD 14.3 billion aid for Israel, gives no support to Ukraine

Washington DC [US], November 3 : The US House on Thursday passed a bill to provide USD 14.3 billion in aid to Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas, however, it is expected to set up a clash with the Democratic-led Senate, CNN reported.

The episode is an early leadership test for newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson, according to CNN.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called the House GOP bill a "deeply flawed proposal" that the Senate will not take it up.

Democrats are objecting to the absence of aid for Ukraine and have called for aid to Israel to be paired with additional security assistance for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Notably, in the Senate, there is bipartisan support for aid to Israel and further aid to Ukraine. But in the House, many Republicans are opposed to sending more aid to Ukraine, putting the two chambers at odds, CNN reported.

In an attempt to offset the cost of the USD 14.3 billion in Israel aid, the House bill would rescind USD 14.3 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said, however, that the proposal to offset aid to Israel by cutting IRS funding would add to the deficit and result in roughly USD 26.8 billion in lost revenue over 10 years.

The Democrats have said that the aid to Israel should not be conditional upon funding cuts and have seized on the CBO assessment to call the GOP proposal "unserious".

"The hypocrisy here is that by cutting funding to go after tax cheats, (it) will actually explode the deficit by billions and billions of dollars. What a joke," CNN quoted Schumer as saying.

Schumer added that the Senate "will not be considering this deeply flawed proposal from the House GOP. Instead, we will work together on our own bipartisan emergency aid package that includes aid to Israel, Ukraine, competition with the Chinese government and humanitarian aid to Gaza."

The deep divide between the House and Senate comes as government funding is set to expire on November 17 and the threat of a potential government shutdown looms, CNN reported.

The new House speaker has defended his decision to make Israel aid conditional on IRS spending cuts and signaled he would not support an emergency supplemental package if doesn't include offsets.

"I did not attach that for political purposes, OK. I attached it because, again, we're trying to get back to the principle of fiscal responsibility here," Johnson said at a news conference Thursday.

"And that was the easiest and largest pile of money that's sitting there for us to be able to pay for this immediate obligation," he added.

Johnson also committed to passing a Ukraine aid package after they deal with Israel, but said it would need to be attached to stricter border security provisions - a move that further throws the prospects of Ukraine funding into doubt in Washington, CNN reported.

"Ukraine will come in short order, it will come next," Johnson said. "And you've heard me say that we want to pair border security with Ukraine...If we're going to take care of a border in Ukraine, we need to take care of America's border as well."

Johnson further reiterated that he believes "we're going to need another stopgap funding measure" to avoid a government shutdown on November 17, and favors one that lasts until January 15, but said they're still figuring out exactly what it would look like, CNN reported.

