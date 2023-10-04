US House removes McCarthy as Speaker

Washington DC [US], October 4 : The US House of Representatives voted to oust Republican Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, a never-before-seen historic vote that leaves the lower chamber of Congress in chaos, The Hill reported.

The mutiny, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), came days after McCarthy averted a government shutdown by putting a stopgap measure on the floor that garnered Democratic support — a move that infuriated hardline Republicans, it reported.

In the final 216-210 vote, seven Republicans joined Gaetz to unseat McCarthy.

The following Republicans voted to oust McCarthy- Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz, Bob Good, Nancy Mace and Matt Rosendale.

Every Democrat in the chamber also voted to boot McCarthy, refusing to help protect him from his unruly conference. McCarthy said he would give Democrats nothing if they were to vote to help him.

As per CNN, the House now needs to elect a new speaker, but there is no clear alternative who would have the support needed to win the gavel.

McCarthy served as House Speaker for 269 days before being removed.

His tenure began on January 7, 2023, and lasted until Tuesday (US local time)– the second-shortest for a speaker in the country's history.

The record for the shortest term is held by Rep. Michael C. Kerr of Indiana, who served as speaker for 257 days. Kerr died in office of consumption on August 19, 1876, as per CNN.

Republican Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will now temporarily lead the House of Representatives after the speaker's position was vacated on Tuesday.

McHenry, who is a top ally of Kevin McCarthy, was appointed speaker pro tempore. His name was on a list McCarthy was required to give to the clerk in case of a vacancy.

The speaker pro tempore, which is the official title, can only recess the House, adjourn the chamber and recognize speaker nominations.

