US House Select Committee unveils 'Ten More for Taiwan' report to bolster deterrence against China

Washington DC [US], December 22 : The bipartisan US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has released a new report titled "Ten More for Taiwan", outlining urgent steps to strengthen deterrence against potential Chinese aggression toward Taiwan and to preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Released jointly by Committee Chairman John Moolenaar and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, the report builds on the committee's earlier "Ten for Taiwan" framework, which identified deterring CCP military action against Taiwan as central to the committee's mandate. The latest document warns that developments driven by Beijing since the initial report have significantly increased the risk of conflict, making immediate and comprehensive action necessary.

The report underscores that the United States' primary objective is to prevent war, stressing that effective deterrence will require the urgent use of all elements of national power, including military, economic, political, and diplomatic tools. It calls for deeper US-Taiwan cooperation across defence, trade, technology, and political engagement.

Chairman Moolenaar said the timeline for action is narrowing, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping has directed the People's Liberation Army to be prepared to take Taiwan by 2027 if required. "This makes 2026 an urgent year to build deterrence in the Taiwan Strait," he said, emphasising the need to increase weapons stockpiles, strengthen logistics, and create strategic challenges that would deter any attack on Taiwan. He added that the US must take decisive steps to reinforce its partnership with Taiwan "before it is too late".

Ranking Member Krishnamoorthi highlighted the political significance of the report, stating that it makes clear Taiwan is not a bargaining chip in dealings with Beijing. He said the document demonstrates that deterrence goes beyond military strength and depends on clear political messaging, robust economic ties, and a firm commitment to shared democratic values. He also noted that US responses to coercion and aggression worldwide directly influence Beijing's calculations regarding Taiwan.

The report provides a near-term roadmap with ten key recommendations. These include reaffirming America's commitment to Taiwan's security, advancing trade, tax, travel, and technology agreements, and passing legislation to deter and respond to potential Chinese economic coercion. It also urges the expansion and streamlining of security assistance to Taiwan, the development of joint defence industrial cooperation, and the rapid strengthening of US defence production and logistics capabilities.

Additional recommendations focus on improving air and missile defence, enhancing forward-deployed force sustainment, accelerating regional basing and intelligence-sharing initiatives with allies such as Japan and the Philippines, and integrating allied forces along the First Island Chain. The report also calls for cooperation with Taiwan to diversify energy supplies, strengthen cybersecurity, improve civil defence preparedness, and expand training opportunities for Taiwanese military personnel.

Beyond security measures, the committee advocates for increasing Taiwan's participation in international organisations, reinforcing global partnerships, and supporting economic resilience through multilateral initiatives. It also recommends imposing costs on Beijing for its "no-limits" partnership with Russia and strengthening NATO's readiness to deter authoritarian threats across multiple regions.

