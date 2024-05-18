US: Hyderabad software engineer dies in road accident in North Carolina

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 : A 30-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad died in a road accident in North Carolina, United States.

Abbaraju Prudhvi Raj was killed in the accident which occurred on Tuesday night in north Charlotte.

The man has been identified as a native of LB Nagar in Telangana's Hyderabad who died in a tragic road accident in the US.

The sister of the deceased, Pratyusha, expressed her pain over the death of her brother and shared that their father died two years ago. She added that they have information that her brother got killed in a hit-and-run accident but are not sure.

Moreover, Abbaraju Prudhvi Raj's cousin brother, Vishwanath, said that his brother's friends in the US are helping to bring the body to his native place and are expecting to receive the body on Saturday evening.

"He has been in the US for the last eight years and got married two years ago. Unfortunately, yesterday morning, he met with an accident. At present, his friends are coordinating to bring the body here. We are expecting to receive the body by tomorrow evening," he said.

