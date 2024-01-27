US hyping up China as "threat in outer space" to expand its forces in outer space: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing [China], January 27 : The US has been hyping China as a "threat in outer space" to target Beijing only to expand its forces in outer space and maintain military hegemony, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Wang Wenbin's remarks came after the US Space Force released an assessment report. In the report, the US said that Russia and China are designing and testing counter-space weapons to "deny, disrupt or destroy satellites and space services," China-based Global Times reported.

Speaking at a regular media briefing on Friday, Wang said that the US openly uses outer space as a "battlefield" to develop outer space military capabilities and provoke "major-power rivalry, making itself the biggest factor in militarizing outer space and turning it into a battlefield. He accused the US of abusing space technology and maliciously tracking and approaching spacecraft in a "dangerous" way.

Asked about US Space Force in its report "Competing in Space" mentions that China and Russia are testing and developing anti-satellite weapons to deny, disrupt or destroy satellites and space services, Wang Wenbin said, "The US has long been repeatedly hyping up China as a "threat in outer space" to smear and attack China, which is only an excuse for the US to expand its forces in outer space and maintain military hegemony."

"In fact, the US openly characterised outer space as a battlefield, made great effort to develop outer space military and provoke major-power rivalry, making itself the biggest factor in militarizing outer space and turning it into a battlefield, and the biggest threat to outer space security. The US has long been abusing space technology and maliciously tracking and approaching other countries' spacecraft in a dangerous manner, which increases the collision risk in space and is seriously irresponsible," he added.

Wang Wenbin stated that China sticks to its peaceful use of outer space and opposes the arms race. He said that China urges the US to stop spreading disinformation and expanding the military buildup as well as stepping up war preparation in its outer space.

Wang said, "China sticks to the peaceful use of outer space and opposes the arms race there. We strive for legal instruments on space arms control through negotiations in the international community and protection of the peace and security of the outer space by legal means."

He further said, "China once again urges the US to stop spreading disinformation, expanding military build-up and stepping up war preparation in outer space, and to genuinely shoulder its due responsibility."

