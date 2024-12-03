US imposes new export controls on China, targeting semiconductor technology

Washington DC, [US], December 3 : In a move to curb China's technological advancements, the Biden administration announced a new set of export controls, restricting the sale of crucial semiconductor-manufacturing equipment and high-bandwidth computer memory to the country.

The Voice of America reported on Monday that the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security introduced these measures to slow down China's progress in developing advanced semiconductors, which are vital for a range of cutting-edge technologies.

The new rules target 24 types of equipment and three different software tools essential for producing "advanced node" semiconductors. These chips are recognized as the fastest and most efficient on the market, with applications spanning from high-performance computing to artificial intelligence and machine learning. The restrictions will prevent U.S. companies from supplying this equipment and software to Chinese firms involved in semiconductor production, as reported by the VOA.

In addition to these equipment bans, the US has also placed new restrictions on the transfer of high-bandwidth memory products, which are crucial for enhancing the performance of advanced node semiconductors in intensive applications. These products are essential for maximizing the capabilities of chips used in technologies like AI, which have become central to global tech competition.

As part of the expanded measures, the US government added 140 companiesprimarily from China's domestic semiconductor industry to its entity list. This list identifies firms with which US businesses and individuals are prohibited from conducting transactions without a special license.

The new designations are aimed at limiting China's access to sensitive technologies that could strengthen its tech sector, particularly in the semiconductor field.

The Biden administration's actions reflect ongoing efforts to safeguard US technological leadership and national security by limiting China's ability to gain access to advanced technology. These new controls come amid broader concerns about the growing technological rivalry between the two nations, particularly in critical industries like semiconductors, which are central to many of the next-generation technologies shaping the global economy.

