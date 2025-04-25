US India Caucus calls for "intelligence cooperation between US-India"

Washington DC [US], April 25 : Co-Chairs of the US-India Caucus, Ro Khanna and Rich McCormick in a joint statement called for close intelligence cooperation between US and India in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the statement, Khanna and McCormick called for counterterrorism operations to dismantle Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

"They urged the US Department of State to increase information- sharing platforms, joint operations, and real-time intelligence support

US and Indian intelligence agencies must strengthen and expand existing collaborative efforts to dismantle terrorist networks operating in the region," the statement said.

"This includes increasing information- sharing platforms, joint operations, and real-time intelligence support to combat the recruitment, funding, and logistics capabilities of these groups," the statement added.

The statement said that both the countries must work to integrate their counterterrorism strategies.

"Both India and the US must work towards integrating their counterterrorism strategies to enable the rapid identification and disruption of terrorist cells, weapons caches, and smuggling routes. Leveraging advanced technologies and satellite surveillance can help uncover hidden training camps and other infrastructure used by these groups, helping prevent future attacks while ensuring regional stability," as per the statement.

The statement said that US must provide India with intelligence analytics, satellite tools, and communications platforms in its fight against terrorism.

"Considering the persistent threat posed by extremist groups operating in the region, the US should work to provide targeted support to Indian counterterrorism efforts. This includes technical expertise and logistical capabilities, such as intelligence analytics, satellite tools, and communications platforms, to enhance the effectiveness of Indian security forces on the ground. In addition, the US should assist in developing counterterrorism strategies that ensure Indian forces can neutralize terrorist threats, while aligning with international standards of engagement," the statement said.

The statement said that the US must support India and Pakistan in their endeavour to de escalate.

"It is critical that the US work not only to assist in dismantling terrorist networks but also support India and Pakistan as they work to maintain peace and avoid further escalation. We recognize the geopolitical complexities in the region, while emphasizing India's longstanding struggles in addressing cross-border terrorism. We respect the careful judgement its leaders bring to these challenges and deem it critical to support both states in their efforts for civility," the statement said.

"The United States must continue to stand with India in condemning and combatting terrorism to promote a stable, secure environment in the region that protects civilians, discourages further violence, and upholds the rule of law. It is crucial to keep diplomatic channels open to India and Pakistan so that they may work toward reducing hostilities and fostering a more secure environment. Our actions must be swift, targeted, and strategic to ensure the long-term security interests of both India and the international community," the statement added.

The statement said that the The Resistance Front, which claimed responsibility for the attack, is a designated terror group as per the US state department.

"The group responsible for this attack, known as The Resistance Front (TRF), has been identified as being affiliated with extremist organizations operating within Pakistan's borders, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. These groups have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) by the State Department, and this latest attack comes amidst a growing wave of violence linked to such actors who threaten regional and international stability," the statement read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor