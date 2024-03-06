US-India Educational Foundation announces opening of annual Fulbright-Nehru competition

New Delhi [India], March 6 : The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) announces the opening of its annual competition for Fulbright-Nehru and other Fulbright fellowships for Indian citizens, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement on Wednesday.

With the opening, USIEF began accepting applications from Indian citizens for the academic year 2025-2026.

The fellowship programme, funded by MEA, the government of India and the US Department of State helps to bring the citizens of India and the US closer through opportunities that enrich fellows' academic, research, trading and professional capacity, the statement said.

"Outstanding Indian students, academics, teachers, policymakers, administrators, and professionals are encouraged to apply," it added.

Earlier, speaking about the program, Fulbright-Nehru Master's fellow at Johns Hopkins University, Naveen Anaswara said, "The Fulbright-Nehru scholarship has significantly transformed both my personal and professional life. This prestigious opportunity broadened my perspective from a regional focus to an international level, providing ample networking and knowledge-sharing avenues. Today, I proudly serve as the President of the Asia Pacific Public Health Network at Bloomberg School, a position I attribute to the profound impact Fulbright has had on my life and professional journey."

Additionally, a 2023 Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research fellow at the University of California in Davis, Sana Imtiazbhai Jindani said, "The Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowship significantly transformed my academic and personal journey. On the professional side, it opened doors to diverse research skills, perspectives, and valuable collaborative opportunities. Personally, the fellowship provided a unique space to delve into self-discovery, allowing me to reflect on my identity and values. This immersive experience left a profound and lasting impact on my overall personality and well-being."

According to the US embassy in India statement, in the last 78 years, the US government's global Fulbright program has fostered enduring connections, dispelled misconceptions, and fostered collaboration toward shared objectives.

