US, India have unique partnership, can together combat climate crisis: Ambassador Eric Garcetti

New Delhi [India], July 13 : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday said that US and India have a unique partnership and can work together to combat the climate crisis amid increase in disasters caused by global warming.

“The United States and India have a unique partnership where we can do more to combat this climate crisis together than almost any other two countries in the world,” the US Ambassador said during the "US-India Energy Summit: Partnering for a Sustainable Future" being organized by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

The US-India Energy Partnership Summit addresses a variety of bilateral issues related to energy efficiency, security, access and technology.

This includes multi-stakeholder discussions on new collaborations in the areas of renewable energy, green buildings and sustainable cities, decentralized energy access, shale gas, and climate change.

The US Ambassador said: “Fires in Canada are choking the air. We see more and more extreme weather. We're redefining this moment because of human activity and the changing climate that we face. And there is no more urgent task before us than to confront that.”

The US Ambassador said that when it comes to something like climate, which is borderless, the two countries are going to be able to help the world together. He said the US-India relationship boils down to one word, trust and trust comes from real friendship.

Garcetti further said the two countries are working closely. “Our governments are working closely. A state visit that's successful usually consists of a few agreements. We had 130 plus different deliverable things from defence to energy, to technology to people to people exchanges that have really shown that, by the way, it's not just about two leaders or two governments.”

The US Ambassador said: “America is looking forward to the launch of Chandrayaan 3 tomorrow... India will become the 4th country in the world to have a soft landing on the moon…”

The US-India Energy Summit was also graced by the Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Bhupinder Bhalla, Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, BVR Subrahmanyam, among other eminent industry leaders.

Garcetti on Wednesday asserted that India and US have a long history of working together adding that the joint vision of PM Modi and US President Joe Biden will do wonders in the fields of quantum, Artificial Intelligence and technology.

Envoy Garcetti made these remarks while speaking at India-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF) Artificial Intelligence And Quantum Technologies Grant Launch.

He further stressed that both nations have supported almost 60 joint ventures.

"India and US are stronger, especially when we join hands… We are working together to enhance technology... The joint vision of our leaders will do wonders in the fields of quantum, artificial intelligence and technology.. our countries have a long history of working together…We have supported almost 60 joint ventures..we are working together towards climate change, cyber security and more," Garcetti said.

"India and the United States are stronger together, and we can accomplish more almost exponentially when we join hands. Technology can connect and protect us, help us detect disease, can aid the government of India with tuberculosis using artificial intelligence," he added.

The US envoy also said that technology can help achieve Prime Minister Modi's stated goal and India's goal of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025.

