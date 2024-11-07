US-India Strategic Partnership Forum congratulates President-elect Trump on his win

Washington DC [US], November 7 : The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory on Wednesday (local time).

The USISPF congratulated President-elect Donald J Trump on his election victory to become the 47th President of the United States of America, the statement read.

Elections are the cornerstone of any democracy, and their successful conduct is a powerful reflection of the strength of a nation's democratic institutions. Both the United States and India are fortunate to have the right to vote enshrined in their constitutions, ensuring that citizens' voices are heard and that democracy continues to thrive, the statement read.

During his first administration, President Trump made the Indo-Pacific the preeminent focus of Washington's foreign policy, to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific. From that auspicious start the relationship has continued to flourish, with deepening partnerships across critical and emerging technologies, clean energy, rebuilding supply chains, fortifying our defences, and cementing people-to-people ties, the statement read.

We are confident that the new Trump administration will maintain the positive momentum in this critical relationship to secure the greatest economic, financial, and national security gains for both countries. We look forward to working with the new administration as it pursues new targets and innovative approaches to strengthen the bilateral relationship between two of the world's leading democracies, as per the statement.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with US Vice President Kamala Harris. He congratulated the Vice President on her historic campaign, a statement by the White House stated.

Biden also spoke by phone with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory, the statement said. Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together.

He also invited President-elect Trump to meet with him in the White House. The staff will coordinate a specific date in the near future, as per the statement.

Biden will address the nation on Thursday (local time) to discuss the election results and the transition, as per the statement.

