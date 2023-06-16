"US-India ties one of most defining, consequential partnerships of 21st century": Congressman Mike Lawler ahead of PM Modi's visit

Washington DC [US], June 16 : US Representative Mike Lawler on Thursday (local time) said that he is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US Capitol and hearing his address to a joint session of the US Congress during his (PM Modi) upcoming state visit to the US.

Lawler said that India and US have an "important strategic" partnership, and added that it is one of the most defining and consequential partnerships of the 21st century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to the US from June 21 to June 24. During his visit, PM Narendra Modi will address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time. On June 22, more than 7000 Indian Americans have planned to be on the South Lawns of the White House when US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome the PM amidst a 21-gun salute.

In a video message posted on Twitter, US Congressman Mike Lawler said, "I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the United States Capitol and hearing his address to a joint session of Congress later this month during his historic state visit. The United States and India have an important strategic partnership and a special bond shaped by our mutual commitment to global peace and prosperity."

While sharing the video on Twitter, Lawler wrote, "I am delighted that Honorable Prime Minister of India @narendramodi will be paying a historic State Visit to the United States next week. The US-India partnership is one of the most defining and consequential partnerships of the 21st century. Jai Hind! And God Bless America!"

Mike Lawler recalled PM Modi's statement about India-US ties during his visit to Washington DC in 2016. He called it critical to strengthen the India-American partnership as both countries work together to advance mutual interests and shared commitment to democracy.

"As Prime Minister Modi said in his 2016 visit to DC, our relationship is primed for a momentous future. It is critical that we strengthen the Indo-American partnership as we work together to advance our mutual interests and our shared commitment to democracy. As India celebrates its 75th year of independence, we join with the people of India in celebrating the success of the world's largest democracy," he said.

US Congressman also spoke about the importance of Indian Americans in the US and how they have contributed to the nation. He called it crucial to strengthen the partnership between India and US.

"I'm very proud to represent one of the most diverse congressional districts in the country with a thriving Indian American population. Our immigrant populations have deeply enriched our community, and the contributions made by Indian Americans to the Hudson Valley have been substantial," Mike Lawler said.

"It is crucial that we continue to strengthen our partnership with India as we work in tandem to advance the cause of freedom that has so deeply enriched both of our nations. Prime Minister Modi, thank you for making this historic trip. My colleagues and I anxiously await your address to Congress," he added.

Earlier in the day, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar expressed his delight over the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and said that he is looking forward to his visit, as well as, to stronger United States and India ties.

The official Twitter account of the Embassy of India, Washington, DC posted Thanedar's video message and appreciated his welcoming message. "I look forward to the Prime Minister's visit and stronger United States and India ties. Appreciate your message of welcome on #HistoricStateVisit2023, @RepShriThanedar#ModiStateVisitUSA #IndiaUSAPartnership," tweeted the Embassy of India.

In the video message posted on the Twitter account of the Indian Embassy, the US Congressman called for a stronger India-US relationship. "We need a strong India-US relationship, stronger than what it has been historically because it's in the best interest of the two counties for us to collaborate on commerce, education, and manufacturing, a whole lot of other issues," he said.

