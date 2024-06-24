US: Indian consulate in Houston condoles death of Andhra man in robbery shooting

Texas [US], June 24 : Indian consulate in Houston expressed deep sorrow on Monday over the tragic death of Indian national Gopi Krishna Dasari, who was killed in a robbery shooting at Pleasant Grove, Dallas.

In a post on X, the consulate offered sincere condolences to the family members and also said that they are in touch with local family members and extending all possible assistance.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of Indian National Gopi Krishna Dasari, in a robbery shooting incident at Pleasant Grove, Dallas, Tx We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased," the Indian consulate in Houston said on X.

"@cgihou is in touch with local family member & extending all possible assistance including through Indian Associations," the post added.

Gopikrishna Dasari, originally from Yazali in Karlapalem Mandal of Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh, tragically lost his life in a shooting incident at a store in Dallas, a city in Texas.

The assailant approached him at the counter on Saturday afternoon and fired at him with a gun, causing severe injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Gopikrishna succumbed to his injuries on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

He had been residing in the United States for the past 11 months and was employed at a supermarket in Arkansas.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief on Dasari's demise and said that the state government will extend every possible support to bring back the mortal remains.

In a post on X, the Andhra CM said: "Deeply saddened to learn that a young Dasari Gopikrishna from Bapatla has succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting incident in Texas, USA."

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and assure them that the GoAP will extend every possible support to help bring him home. We firmly stand by the family and pray for them to find strength through this difficult time," he added.

Senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao also expressed his grief at the incident "I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Dasari Gopikrishna from Bapatla due to a shooting incident in Texas, USA. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family. Rest assured, the Government of Andhra Pradesh will provide all necessary support to bring him back home. We stand firmly with the family during this tough time and pray that they find the strength to cope with their loss."

