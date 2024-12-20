US launches children's book series in India to promote gender empowerment

New Delhi [India], December 20 : US Ambassador to India, Eric M Garcetti on Friday launched a a new children's book series in India to promote gender-inclusive learning.

The five-book series, written in Hindi, is developed by the U.S. Agency for International Development's Scaling-up Early Reading Intervention and implemented by Room to Read India.

As per an official statement by US Embassy in India, the book series challenges stereotypes, promotes equality, and fosters inclusivity, with a special focus on gender diversity and inclusion.

Launching, the book series, The US Ambassador to India, Garcetti said that educating girls can unlock their potential to drive change within families, communities, and nations.

"As Ambassador to India, I have prioritized girls' education, recognizing it as one of the most transformative investments a society can make. Educating girls not only provides them with knowledge, but also unlocks their potential to drive positive change within families, communities, and nations. The books we launch today represent a shared visiona vision of inclusive education that challenges these barriers, fosters empathy, and inspires young girls to succeed." Garcetti said.

This book launch exemplifies the enduring U.S.-India education partnership, which has strengthened education systems, empowered students and teachers, and fostered inclusive learning environments, the US Embassy to India stated.

Earlier, Garcetti attended US-India Business Council's event on 'Promise and Prosperity of the US-India Relationship.'

Garcetti highlighted India's growing role in the US economy and said, "American investments create jobs for Indians - it is one of the most positive things in India today - but Indian investments are creating jobs for Americans as well."

Mentioning the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Garcetti stated, "Our collaboration has also led to some new pinnacles of economic integration. And the stats speak for themselves. In June, we had, for the second year running, the most delegates from any country in the world at our annual - led by my dear friend Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo - Select USA conference, where more people came from India than any other country in the world, two years running."

