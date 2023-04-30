US launches first mass evacuation of Americans from war-torn Sudan

Washington [US], April 30 : As war intensified in Sudan, countries including India and the United States are leaving no stone unturned to evacuate citizens, America is undertaking its first effort to move hundreds of citizens out of Khartoum.

The US government-orgzed convoy carrying its citizens, locally employed staff, and nationals from allied and partner countries arrived at Port Sudan on Saturday, the State Department informed in a statement.

"The US government has taken extensive efforts to contact US citizens in Sudan and enable the departure of those who wished to leave," the State Department said.

"We messaged every U.S. citizen in Sudan who communicated with us during the crisis and provided specific instructions about joining this convoy to those who were interested in departing via the land route," the department added.

The State Department further stated that they encourage its citizens, who want to leave Sudan but chose not to participate in this convoy, to contact their team using the crisis intake form on our website.

"Intensive negotiations by the United States with the support of our regional and international partners enabled the security conditions that have allowed the departure of thousands of foreign and U.S. citizens, including through today's operation. We continue to call on the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to end the fighting that is endangering civilians," the state department said.

The department also reiterated its warning to its citizens not to travel to Sudan.

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Even though there is a 72-hour ceasefire, there have been allegations of violence.

Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India started Operation Kaveri on April 24 and has also deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country.

On Saturday evening, 365 Indians from strife-torn Sudan arrived in New Delhi under Operation Kaveri.

