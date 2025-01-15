US lawmakers call for DED programme extension for Hong Kong residents amid China's "political persecution"

Washington DC [US], January 15 : US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), along with Ranking Member Gregory Meeks (D-NY) and Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, urging the extension of Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) programme for Hong Kong residents.

The letter signees requested the Biden administration to extend DED for eligible Hong Kong residents until no earlier than January 20, 2029, due to the threat of political persecution and the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) according to a press release by the Select Committee on the CCP.

Krishnamoorthi said, "As is well documented, attacks on Hong Kongers' free speech and basic human rights do not stop at the city's borders. That is why we must take action to protect those Hong Kong residents who would face almost certain prosecution if they were to return to Hong Kong. By extending the DED program for Hong Kongers, we can provide them a temporary safe haven and live up to our reputation as being a beacon for freedom and democracy in the United States."

Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong (CFHK) Foundation said, "The Deferred Enforced Departure program has provided critical protection for Hong Kongers in the US, shielding them from the threat of political persecution if forced to return to Hong Kong under the tightening grip of the CCP. Thousands of Hong Kongers relying on this program now face dire uncertainty and grave risks. Extending the program until 2029 is a vital step to ensure their safety and to reaffirm America's commitment to standing against authoritarianism. This immediate extension is essential to provide stability and security for those at risk, as we continue to push for permanent solutions to protect individuals fleeing the CCP's repression. We strongly urge the administration to act swiftly to demonstrate solidarity with Hong Kong's pro-democracy advocates."

Notably, the DED programme is a temporary measure, authorised by the President of the US at their discretion, that allows certain foreign nationals from designated countries to stay in the US without facing deportation for a period of time.

