US lawmakers condemn desecration of BAPS Temple in New York

Washington DC [US], September 17 : Several US lawmakers condemned the desecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in New York's Melville with messages of hatred and demanded accountability from the authorities.

The Congressmen also raised concerns on repeated incidents of hate and violence in the country.

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar strongly condemned the "hideous act" and stressed that such acts of "vandalism, bigotry, and hate" must be fully investigated.

"This is totally unacceptable. I strongly condemn the hideous acts of vandalism targeting the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville. Such acts of vandalism, bigotry, and hate must be fully investigated. The BAPS community deserves answers and justice," he stated on X.

Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna, while condemning the incident, said that the freedom of worship is a bedrock of democracy and demanded accountability for it.

"I strongly condemn this act of desecration of a Hindu temple in Melville, NY. Freedom of worship is a bedrock of our democracy. There is no place for acts of intimidation, harassment or violence. We need accountability and to make sure this does not happen again," Khanna stated.

Another Indian-American Congressman, Raja Krishnamoorthi, said he is appalled by the incident and also raised concerns on surge in political violence and acts of bigotry.

"I am appalled by the despicable acts of vandalism targeting the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville. As our country faces a surge in political violence and acts of bigotry, we must stand together as Americans against all forms of hate," the lawmaker stated.

American Congressman Tom Suozzi said that such incidents of vandalism, bigotry, and hate are happening far too often because of inflammatory rhetoric by national leaders, extremism, and lack of accountability.

"There is too much hate! I am appalled by the hideous acts of vandalism targeting the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville. Such acts of vandalism, bigotry, and hate are happening far too often because of inflammatory rhetoric by national leaders, extremism, and lack of accountability. Acts like these are un-American and contradict the core values of our nation," Suozzi said.

US lawmaker Brian Fitzpatrick expressed concerns on the desecration and said these incidents are "attacks on our most fundamental values."

"Attacks on places of worship are attacks on our most fundamental values. This cannot, and will not, be tolerated. We stand firmly with our Hindu-American community, and condemn violence and hatred in all its forms, without exception. A full investigation should be pursued, and justice must be served swiftly to ensure that those responsible are held accountable," Fitzpatrick said.

Earlier, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) also condemned the desecration of BAPS temple and said that similar incidents have taken place at various Hindu Temples across North America.

In a staement, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said that they offered prayers for those who committed this crime to be released of their hatred and see common humanity.

India's Consulate General in New York also raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities and urged them to take prompt action against perpetrators of this act.

"The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act," Consulate General of India in New York stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation urged the US Justice Department to investigate the attack on BAPS Hindu Temple in New York.

It also mentioned that Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had recently shared a video threatening Hindu and Indian institutions. It said that the vandalism incident in New York is similar to attacks on temples that happened in California and Canada.

