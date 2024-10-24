US lawmakers criticise South Africa's relocation of Taiwan office amid Chinese pressure

New York [US], October 24 : US senators and representatives criticised the South African government this week for yielding to China's demands regarding the relocation of Taiwan's representative office.

They also urged South Africa to reverse its "misguided decision" to mandate the move from Pretoria to Johannesburg, describing the order as "unnegotiable."

https://x.com/HouseForeignGOP/status/1848762485060378747

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul wrote on X, calling on South Africa and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola to reconsider their relationship with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and return to a true stance of nonalignment. He stated that Pretoria's move is a clear result of CCP coercion and "brazen interference" in the affairs of other nations.

Senator Marsha Blackburn also voiced her concerns, saying on X that the United States should not tolerate South Africa's collaboration with the CCP. She urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Biden administration to make it clear that there would be consequences if Pretoria continued to work with the CCP to intimidate Taiwan.

https://x.com/SenTomCotton/status/1848762796986503247

Senator Tom Cotton echoed these sentiments, describing South Africa's actions against Taiwan on behalf of the CCP as "deeply disturbing and inappropriate."

Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lin Chia-lung, stated that there are no plans to relocate the office, calling Pretoria's demands unreasonable, as reported by the Taipei Times.

US Representative Michelle Steel added that South Africa should reverse its decision, respect "the wonderful people of Taiwan," and stand up to the CCP's intimidation campaign.

On October 7, South Africa issued an email to Taiwan requesting the relocation of its representative office from Pretoria, the country's administrative capital, by the end of the month, insisting that the move was "unnegotiable."

https://x.com/RepSteel/status/1848774536348495934

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation noted that it had given Taiwan a "reasonable" six-month grace period to conduct the relocation, arguing that this aligns with diplomatic custom since official ties between Taiwan and South Africa were severed in 1997.

South Africa is not the first country to request such a relocation from Taiwan. In 2017, Nigeria made a similar demand, ultimately evicting Taiwanese representatives from its office in Abuja that June, likely under pressure from China. The office was subsequently moved to Lagos, Nigeria's economic centre, despite opposition from Taipei, Voice of America reported.

China has emerged as Africa's largest trade partner, making significant investments across the continent since the launch of Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative over ten years ago. At a forum in September, Xi promised USD 51 billion in funding for Africa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor