US looks forward to hearing PM Modi address joint session of Congress, says Congressman Buddy Carter

Washington, D.C. [US], June 16 : US Congressman Buddy Carter has said the country looks forward to hearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a joint session of the US Congress.

"US-India relationship is very important. We are looking forward to hearing PM Modi address the joint session. PM Modi has served the people well," said Carter on PM Modi's visit to US.

US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith on the PM's visit to US said: "Next week, we will be honored to have him (PM Modi) address a joint meeting of the Congress underscoring the significance of the relationship between the US and India."

Smith said the bond between US and India is not just an alliance, it is a strategic and global partnership.

US Representative Adam Smith said: "I welcome PM Modi to our country and thank him for his visit. We (US-India) share a strong relationship. I am looking forward towards strengthening the relationship between both countries and PM's visit here is a crucial part of doing that."

Indian Chef Vikas Khanna on PM Modi's upcoming US visit said: "As an Indian living in America for the last almost 25 years, I'm really honored for Prime Minister Modi Ji's visit to the US. He has been a bridge between two greatest democracies in the world. At the same time, he has given us opportunities, given us a voice and also given us the pride to represent our country in America. I'm really looking forward to the visit and also be inspired to present India in its highest glory to the world."

Meanwhile, US Department of State official spokesperson Matthew Miller in a press briefing on Thursday (local time) said US partnership with India is one of the "most consequential relationships" and the two nations work closely on the most vital priorities. He said that India plays a crucial role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Matthew Miller, however, refrained from divulging details on issues likely to be taken up for discussion during PM Modi's visit to the US.

He said, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks forward to seeing PM Modi and other members of the Indian delegation in the US.

"So I don't want to get ahead of the White House, who will be hosting Prime Minister Modi, of course. They will be making further announcements about the visit in the coming days leading up to the trip next week," Matthew Miller said.

"I will say generally our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships...We work closely with India on our most vital priorities. They (India) play a crucial role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. And I know Secretary Blinken looks forward to seeing Prime Minister Modi and other members of the Indian delegation, while they're here and working to make progress on all the issues with which we consult with India. But in terms of any specific issues, I will defer to the White House for comment on that," he added.

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, PM Modi will be on a state visit to the United States from June 21 to June 24. Indian diaspora in the US is eagerly awaiting PM Modi's arrival. On June 22, more than 7000 Indian Americans are planning to be on the South Lawns of the White House when Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden would welcome PM Modi amidst a 21-gun salute.

