US military confirms airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah

Sanaa, Feb 12 US military on Sunday confirmed that it struck Houthi targets near the Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeidah a day earlier, claiming to have hit the group's two unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and three anti-ship cruise missiles.

In an online statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces successfully conducted self-defence strikes against these targets north of Hodeidah "that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea" on Saturday afternoon.

"CENTCOM identified these USVs and missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

On Saturday evening, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that US and British aircraft carried out a fresh round of airstrikes on Houthi targets, hitting the Al-Salif port northwest of Hodeidah city, without providing more details.

Houthi group has launched dozens of missile attacks against Israel-linked merchant vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November last year, in what the group said were done out of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Washington has warned Houthis to re-list them as a "global terrorist organisation" if the group doesn't stop attacking shipping.

Houthi group has been controlling the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah since the 2018 UN-brokered Stockholm Agreement, which was backed by the US and Britain, forcing the Yemeni internationally recognised government out.

