US military dismisses Chinese claim of American spy plane 'dangerously' engaging its fighter jet

The US military has dismissed China's accusation that its spy plane "engaged in dangerous manoeuvres against a Chinese Navy fighter jet" over the South China Sea on December 21, maintaining that it was the Chinese fighter which nearly resulted in the two aircraft to collide, reported Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The RFA report said, "The US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), in an original statement on December 29, said that on December 21, a Chinese J-11 fighter pilot performed an unsafe manoeuvre during an intercept of a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft, forcing the RC-135 to "take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision."

INDOPACOM released a video recorded by the US crew to support its claim.

PLA Southern Theater Command on January 1 released its own version of events, supported by a video. It said, "The U.S. intentionally misled the public and it was the U.S. RC-135 aircraft that abruptly changed its flight attitude and forced the Chinese aircraft to the left."

INDOPACOM, in its latest response, rejected the PLA version, insisting that the Chinese J-11 was responsible for the near-collision.

"A US Air Force RC-135 positively identified and observed a People's Liberation Army Navy [PLAN] J-11 on December 21 in the South China Sea," said INDOPACOM's Public Affairs department in Camp Smith, Hawaii, in a written reply, reported RFA.

The RFA report said, "INDOPACOM said the U.S. reconnaissance aircraft was conducting routine operations in the international airspace when "the PLAN fighter approached the RC-135 and positioned itself approximately 10 feet (3 meters) from the RC-135's wing."

INDOPACOM said the PLAN aircraft came too close to the RC-13 and it was at a position where it was unable to maintain a safe visual of the US aircraft.

The command said: "While the RC-135 maintained its course and speed, the PLAN fighter dangerously drifted within 20 feet (6 meters) of the RC-135's nose, forcing it to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision."

The PLA Southern Theater Command, contested the US claim, saying, the American aircraft "conducted intentional close-in reconnaissance in the vicinity of China's southern coastline and the Xisha [Paracel] Islands" in the South China Sea, which is under Chinese control.

The US military had earlier said it was dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and would continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law.

"We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law," a statement by the US added.

China frequently challenges military aircraft from the US and its allies, especially over the South China Sea, which China claims as its own, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

