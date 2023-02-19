Light rain/snow likely in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Feb 19 Weather was cloudy and dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that rain/snow is likely in Kashmir Valley while light rain is expected in Jammu division during next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with chances of light rain/snow in the Valley and light rain in Jammu division during next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 6.7 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 2.1 and Gulmarg 2 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

In Ladakh region, Kargil witnessed minus 5.2 degree C and Leh minus 1.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registerd 14.1 degree C, Katra 13.6, Batote 9.6, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 7.3 as the minimum temperature.

