US Military's CENTCOM commander Michael Kurilla visits Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 17 (ANI/TPS): The Commander of the US Army's Central Command (CENTCOM), General (four stars) Michael Kurilla landed in Israel this week for a visit as the official guest of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi.

During his visit, General Kurilla and the Chief of Staff held meetings and visited several IDF units where they met with other senior commanders in the IDF.

In addition, the two generals held a joint assessment of the current security situation in which they discussed strategic security issues, cooperation in the region and the expansion of operational tools, as part of the response to challenges in the Middle East and in general.

The IDF said in a statement that it "will continue to deepen the relationship with the United States Army out of a shared commitment to maintaining regional security and the common interests of both armies."

US CENTCOM "directs and enables military operations and activities with allies and partners to increase regional security and stability in support of enduring U.S. interests."

The region of the world it covers includes the Middle East and Israel. (ANI/TPS)

