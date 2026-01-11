US ‘Mystery Weapon’ Allegedly Used in Venezuela Operation, Soldiers Left Bleeding

The alleged US operation in Venezuela, in which President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were reportedly seized, continues to draw worldwide attention. According to circulating claims, American forces employed a so-called “mystery weapon” that rapidly incapacitated Venezuelan troops. The impact was described as severe, leaving soldiers disoriented, bleeding from their noses, and ill. These assertions were reported by the New York Post, citing an interview with one of Maduro’s security guards. The report suggests the weapon’s effects overwhelmed defenses within minutes, allowing a small American unit to breach layers of protection despite the presence of hundreds of Venezuelan soldiers.

In the interview, the security guard recalled that everything seemed normal on the day of the operation. Suddenly, radar systems failed without warning, followed by the appearance of drones in the sky. Moments later, several helicopters approached, which he estimated to be around eight. From them, nearly twenty US soldiers descended. Despite a massive security deployment involving hundreds of personnel, the American troops managed to reach and seize President Maduro. The guard emphasized the speed and precision of the assault, saying events unfolded so quickly that local forces had no time to respond or reorganize before being completely overwhelmed there.

He further claimed American soldiers used extremely advanced weapons during the raid. One device produced an unbearable sound and pressure, making it feel as if his head would burst. Soon after, soldiers began bleeding from their noses and vomiting blood, collapsing helplessly on the ground. He said he had never witnessed such technology in his life and believed it was some form of sonic weapon. Warning those who imagine confronting Washington, he said they do not understand America’s capabilities. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later shared this account from the Venezuelan soldier on social media platforms worldwide afterward.