US: National funeral service for Jimmy Carter begins, all living former presidents present

Washington, DC [US], January 9 : The National Funeral Service for former President Jimmy Carter has commenced at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday, CNN reported.

President Carter's casket has entered the cathedral, where dignitaries and family members have gathered to pay their respects.

According to CNN, in attendance at the memorial service all living former presidents attend President Jimmy Carter's memorial service.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, are seated in the front row alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton, as well as President-elect Donald Trump, are also present, seated behind the Bidens and Vice President Harris.

Notably, Trump and Obama are seated next to each other, engaging in a lengthy conversation.

After the service, Carter's body will be transported back to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, for a private internment at the family residence that evening.

Later, Biden will deliver a eulogy at Jimmy Carter's funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral, according to the White House, a marquee moment for the Democrat to pay tribute to his longtime friend in the waning days of his own presidency.

Former First Lady of the United States-Melania Trump is seated at the end of the row. Former First Lady of the United States-Laura Bush is seated on Obama's other side.

Several world leaders, former vice presidents and other dignitaries are in the Washington National Cathedral ahead of former President Jimmy Carter's funeral.

Former Vice presidents Mike Pence and Al Gore have taken their seats near the front of the church. Vice President-elect JD Vance is also seated with his wife, Usha.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who this week announced his resignation as his party's leader, is also in the cathedral.

