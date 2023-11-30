US Navy destroyer shoots down Iranian-made drone launched from Yemen

Washington DC [US], November 30 : A US Navy warship shot down an Iranian-made drone launched from Yemen on Wednesday, the same day the Pentagon said it warned Tehran over its drone use in the region, the Hill reported.

While in the South Red Sea, the Arleigh-Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyer USS Carney shot down an Iranian-made KAS-04 drone launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time, The Hill quoted statement of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

The incident comes as the US military warned Iran over an "unsafe and unprofessional" drone maneuver near the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group on Tuesday.

"Although its intentions are not known, the UAV was heading toward the warship," CENTCOM notes.

At the time of the shootdown, the Carney was escorting the USNS Supply, a Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship, and another U.S. flagged and crewed ship carrying military equipment to the region, The Hill reported.

There were no injuries to U.S. personnel and no damage to U.S. vessels, according to the command.

The USS Thomas Hudner, also a Navy destroyer, shot down multiple one-way attack drones in the Red Sea.

The U.S. Navy has increased the number of its ships stationed in the Middle East following the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, a conflict that has caused tensions to soar in the region and threatened to escalate into a wider fight.

