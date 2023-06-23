US: Niagara Falls lit up in tricolour to welcome PM Modi

New York [US], June 23 : The Niagara Falls on Friday lit up in tricolour to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his historic state visit to the US.

"Welcoming Prime Minister @narendramodi on the #HistoricStateVisit2023 & celebrating #IndiaUSAFriendship. Bathed in the colors of India's flag, the breathtaking Niagara Falls look magnificent amidst fireworks.Thank you Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI)," India's Consulate General in New York tweeted on Friday.

The Consulate General also shared a view of the Niagara Falls from the Canadian side.

"View of the Niagara Falls from the Canadian side as it celebrates #IndiaUSAFriendship and welcomes Prime Minister @narendramodi on the #HistoricStateVisit2023. Thank you Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI)," the Consulate General tweeted.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, the One World Trade Center Building in Lower Manhattan, New York City, lit up in tricolour to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his historic state visit to the US.

"Testimony to the friendship between India and the US, the iconic lower Manhattan landmark @OneWTC sparkling in the lights of tricolour, welcoming @narendramodi on the historic State Visit," India's Consulate General in New York tweeted on Friday.

The Empire State Building in New York also lit up in tricolour to welcome PM Modi.

PM Modi is on a three-day State visit to the US. He will attend the State Department luncheon and Indian community event today.

PM Modi on Friday said that India-US friendship will make the world a better place.

"India-USA friendship will make our world a better place," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

The PM also shared a video showing glimpses of his US visit.

Acknowledging the progress made by Indian Americans in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) said that they have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US.

During his speech at the State Dinner held at the White House, PM Modi said, "Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US."

He also thanked US President Joe Biden for hosting a wonderful dinner and making the visit.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi called terrorism an "enemy of humanity" and that there can be no ifs and buts while dealing with it.

"Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs and buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," the Prime Minister said, as he addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday at the US Capitol Hill.

