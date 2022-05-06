US NORTHCOM calls for more investment in Arctic to keep up with Russian, Chinese activities

The United States must invest more in vital infrastructure and capabilities in the Arctic to keep up with Russian and Chinese developments in the region, US North Command (NORTHCOM) Commander Air Force General Glen VanHerck said during a virtual press briefing at the Pentagon.

"Russia has developed significant infrastructure, infrastructure that candidly was dilapidated after the Cold War, they have invested back into that and we need to do the same," VanHerck said on Thursday.

VanHerck said he has been working with Canada in their budgeting process to try to provide allies with some additional infrastructure in the Arctic.

Strategic Command (STRATCOM) Commander Navy Admiral Charles Richard said in the press conference that Russia is strengthening its forces in the Arctic and Beijing's Polar Silk Road, which declares China as a near-Arctic state, are examples of the strategic challenges the United States needs to address in the region.

The United States is dramatically behind Russia with respect to icebreakers, two and 55-plus respectively, but when combined with the capabilities of US allies and partners in the Arctic, collectively they are not far behind Russia, VanHerck said. He noted that the Coast Guard has funding for six new icebreakers that will be fielded in the next few years, but there's currently no funding for additional US infrastructure in the Arctic.

VanHerck also said he needs US forces that are dedicated to an Arctic mission that is available to him on a day-to-day basis or at least episodically to operate in the stressful environment of the Arctic

The United States needs the persistence to operate in the Arctic, which includes the need for additional fuel capabilities further north than Dutch Harbor in Alaska. He added that the United States also has to improve its communications capabilities in the region and is testing with a couple of companies such as SpaceX's Starlink and OneWeb. (ANI/Sputnik)

