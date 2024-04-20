US not involved in Israeli attack against Iran: Blinken

Washington, April 20 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that he can't speak to media reports about the details of an Israeli attack against Iran Friday overnight, stressing that the US was not involved in any offensive operations by Israel.

"The reports that you've seen, I'm not going to speak to that, except to say that the US has not been involved in any offensive operations," Blinken told a press conference on Friday in Italy as he concluded a meeting with Foreign Ministers of the G7 countries.

He was responding to a reporter's question seeking confirmation of media reports, saying Washington received advance warning from Israel on Thursday of an imminent strike against Iran in retaliation for Tehran's assault on Israel last week, Xinhua news agency reported.

"What we're focused on, what the G7 is focused on, and again, it's reflected in our statement and in our conversation, is our work to de-escalate tensions, to de-escalate from any potential conflict," Blinken said in what were first public remarks on the Israeli attack by a cabinet member of US President Joe Biden's administration.

What Blinken also refused to address during that round of questions and answers was the White House's assessment of whether the Israeli strikes were over and if Iran would retaliate.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's air defence systems shot down several "flying objects" near the central city of Isfahan, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

The Israeli side has not yet made any announcement regarding the attack.

--IANS

int/khz

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor