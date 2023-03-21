US: One dead, another injured in shooting outside high school in Arlington

Texas [US], March 21 : One student died and another was injured on Monday in a shooting outside a high school in Arlington, Texas, police said, CNN reported.

As per Arlington police, they responded to Lamar High School just before 7 am, after reports of a shooting just outside the school building. Officers found a male student with an apparent gunshot wound; he was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries, Arlington police said.

The police said a female student was grazed by gunfire.

Police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said: "The school day begins at 7:35 am, so not all students had arrived by the time the shooting happened.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, police said.

"Because the suspect is a juvenile, the department is unable to release his name. He has been charged with one count of Capital Murder and is currently being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation," police said in a news release on Monday afternoon, CNN reported.

"The suspect never entered the school building and ran from the campus immediately after firing the shots. The motive for the shooting remains unclear," added the release.

Lamar High School went on lockdown after the shooting and students and staff were dismissed for the day, school district spokesperson ta Foster said.

Arlington is a city between Dallas and Fort Worth with a population of just under 4,00,000.

Recently, two people were killed and six others were injured after a shooting at a house party in Douglas County, Georgia where more than 100 teenagers gathered, CNN reported citing local police.

The officials said that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation at the house party.

Soon after the shooting, Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) asked people to share information about the assailant as details about the incident are "very limited, the agency said in a news release.

Wounded partygoers were seen in neighbouring yards after the shooting, according to CNN affiliate WXIA, US local television station in Atlanta.

The owner of the home told WXIA they held a Sweet 16 party for their daughter and they chose to end the party at 10:00 pm, claiming some of the attendees were smoking marijuana.

