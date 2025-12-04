US pledges' safe, welcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026

Washington, Dec 4 The White House has said the United States is fully prepared to host the largest sporting event in history, promising a "safe, welcoming, and memorable" FIFA Men's World Cup 2026 for millions of fans expected to arrive from across the globe.

Andrew Giuliani, Executive Director of the White House Task Force on the World Cup, told an international media briefing on Wednesday (local time) that President Donald Trump had given a clear directive: "ensure the country delivers a safe, welcoming, and memorable World Cup." He said the effort has grown into "the largest whole-of-government sporting event operation ever undertaken in the United States."

Calling the 2026 tournament a moment of "tremendous privilege," Giuliani said the World Cup would also coincide with America's 250th Independence anniversary, with a game scheduled in Philadelphia on July 4, 2026. "It gives us a chance to show the very best of America -- our hospitality and our innovation -- while also showcasing the American spirit of which we're so proud of," he said.

Giuliani said the World Cup will feature "48 countries, 104 matches… 49 team base camps… and millions of international visitors," adding that the economic uplift would benefit tourism, infrastructure, local businesses and the 11 American host cities. "This is truly a global moment for unity," he said.

"Over the past several months, the White House Task Force has made historic progress across security, transportation, intelligence, hospitality, and travel. We expect somewhere between 5 and 7 million international visitors. And to meet this unprecedented scale, we have deployed federal coordination teams in all 11 host cities. These teams give local direct access to federal expertise and resources, ensuring a unified, consistent approach across the country," he added.

At the heart of the preparations, he noted, is an "unprecedented" focus on safety. "Our commitment is simple: We will do everything in our power to make these games and this tremendous World Cup a safe, successful one," he said. "Security and hospitality can and will coexist."

He highlighted over USD 1 billion in federal funding for security, including "$625 million through the FIFA World Cup Grant Program" for law enforcement and emergency response, and "$500 million… to combat unlawful drones." The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are setting up an international police coordination centre, while the National Weather Service is deploying advanced heat-risk forecasting tools.

Giuliani also outlined upgrades to US travel systems to manage the expected surge of between "5–7 million international visitors." Measures include modernised screening lanes, eGate identity verification, one-stop international connection security, and close coordination with airlines, Amtrak, rideshare firms and city transit systems.

A major emphasis, he said, has been on reducing visa wait times for countries expected to send large numbers of fans. "Over 80 per cent of the countries around the world – fans can secure an appointment for their visa in less than 60 days," he said, noting the deployment of "over 450 extra staffers" to US consulates worldwide. He said more than 300,000 additional visas have already been issued, with numbers expected "to be in the millions by early next year."

Pressed repeatedly on immigration rules, Giuliani insisted the administration is welcoming to international visitors but firm on security vetting. "Every visa decision is also a national security decision," he said. Regarding countries under the President's travel restrictions, he said exemptions exist for World Cup teams, direct support staff and immediate family.

On concerns over potential enforcement actions during the tournament, he replied: "The President does not rule out anything that will help make American citizens safer." But he stressed that fans entering legally should have "an unbelievable experience here."

Giuliani said security perimeters around all venues have been redesigned "like a Super Bowl," with multiple ticket checks and designated fan zones for ticketless fans. He described the 2026 event as fundamentally different from the 1994 World Cup due to its scale, security demands and the unprecedented three-country hosting model. The tournament draw will take place on December 5.

The US last staged the FIFA World Cup in 1994, a tournament credited with boosting long-term interest in football across the country.

