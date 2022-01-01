US Police confirm 2 people injured in store shooting in US State of Minnesota

A shooting occurred at Mall of America (MOA) in the US city of Bloomington, Minnesota, late on Friday and left two people injured, the local police department said, adding that the suspect fled the scene.

"We are on scene of a shooting incident at MOA. The scene is secure, and after a short lockdown, the mall is back to normal operation. 2 injured with non life threatening injuries," the police tweeted.

The accident occurred due to an altercation between two men and resulted in one of them getting a gunfire wound to the leg, while a passer-by was grazed by a bullet, Deputy Chief Kim Clausen said during the press conference following the incident. Clausen added that the suspect managed to flee the scene, thus no weapon had been recovered.

The MOA tweeted thanks to "guests and tenants who responded quickly and followed security guidance " and added that the lockdown was lifted and the mall would reopen at 10 am on Saturday. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

