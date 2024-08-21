US political parties criticised for silence on Uyghur genocide

Washington, DC [US], August 21 : The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Xinjiang province of China, has drawn criticism from global human rights advocates as both the Democratic and Republican platforms for the 2024 US elections fail to address the Uyghur genocide.

Salih Hudayar, the Foreign Affairs & Security Minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile and leader of the East Turkistan National Movement expressed deep disappointment over the omission, calling it a "grave disservice to those suffering under China's brutal genocidal regime."

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Hudayar emphasised the importance of moving beyond mere recognition of the genocide.

"Acknowledging genocide is not enough; it demands decisive action," he asserted. Hudayar urged both parties to commit to meaningful actions to end the atrocities and support the Uyghur people's right to self-determination and freedom.

The Uyghur genocide, recognised by both the Trump and Biden administrations, involves the systematic persecution of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

Reports from various human rights organisations have documented widespread human rights abuses, including mass detentions, forced labour, forced sterilizations, and destruction of Uyghur cultural heritage.

Despite international condemnation and the US government's recognition of the genocide, the lack of concrete actions in recent years has raised concerns among advocates.

The omission of this crisis from the 2024 platforms of both major US political parties signals a troubling shift in priorities, according to Hudayar.

"Both parties have a moral duty to lead the global fight against genocide and uphold the principles of human rights and freedom," Hudayar stated.

He called on the US to take a stronger stance against China's actions in Xinjiang and to support the people of East Turkistan in their pursuit of freedom.

As the world watches the US election unfold, the absence of a firm commitment to addressing the Uyghur genocide in the party platforms has sparked a renewed debate on the country's role in global human rights advocacy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor